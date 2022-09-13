New Delhi: French foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, embarked on a three-day official visit to India on Tuesday. She arrived in New Delhi late Tuesday evening. Minister Colonna’s visit aims to move forward with an ambitious agenda to deepen and expand the Indo-French strategic partnership ahead of its 25th anniversary next year.

The visit also demonstrates France’s unwavering commitment to the Indo-Pacific and determination to work with India to find common solutions to global disorders. On Wednesday, Minister Colonna will pay a call on PM Narendra Modi.

"In a year that marks the 75th anniversary of Indo-French diplomatic relations, Minister Colonna will highlight France’s belief that the trust-based strategic partnership is our best asset to continue boosting our strategic autonomy and uphold a multipolar rules-based world order. In this respect, Minister Colonna will convey France’s full support to India’s upcoming G20 presidency", a statement from the French embassy said.

Minister Colonna will hold in-depth bilateral consultations with Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India. Their talks will cover the gamut of bilateral strategic partnership, regional and global subjects of common interest, and coordination on issues under consideration at the United Nations Security Council, which France is currently chairing.

The French Foreign Affairs Minister will also meet Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser to Prime Minister, for discussions on regional and global security issues, strengthen defense cooperation, as well as the implementation of France’s counter-terrorism cooperation with India, which is hosting the “No Money for Terror” conference this year.

Underscoring the importance of people-to-people ties in the Indo-French relationship, Minister Colonna will interact with students of Lady Shri Ram College for Women. The Minister will present the avenues for India-France student mobility, particularly as facilitated by the bilateral agreement on mobility, and lay out France’s actions to improve gender equality and promote women’s empowerment in line with its feminist foreign policy.

On the second day of her trip, Thursday, 15th September, Minister Catherine Colonna will travel to Mumbai. The Minister is slated to meet with leading Indian investors with business interests in France, in a context where France has been ranked as the top European destination for FDI for the third year in a row.

The Minister will address the annual general meeting of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI). She will call upon French companies to continue investing in India’s immense potential with sustainable solutions that help meet India’s ecological transition goals and strengthen the Indo-French partnership for the planet.

In the afternoon, Minister Colonna will deliver a speech on “France and India in the Indo-Pacific: an essential partnership in challenging times” at an event organized by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). This will be Minister Colonna’s first major speech on the Indo-Pacific since assuming office and be an occasion to highlight the key role of the France-India strategic partnership in delivering a positive agenda for security and prosperity in the region.

The French Minister will also tour Mazagon Dock shipyard, where she will visit “Vagsheer”, the most recent of the France-designed Kalvari-class submarines made in India for the Indian Navy under a successful transfer of technology program. This visit will exemplify France’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the defense sector and Indo-French naval cooperation as a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific.