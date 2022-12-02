Mumbai: Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase in the early hours of Friday. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. He will undergo an operation for his right arm. This has been confirmed by Jubin Nautiyal's public relations team on Friday.

He has been advised by the doctors to not use his right arm and will undergo an operation. After learning about the unfortunate incident, Jubin's fans took to social media and wished him a speedy recovery. "Get well soon Jubin," a social media user commented. "Wish you a speedy recovery. Get back stronger," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jubin performed at a live concert in Dubai last week. He has also come up with songs 'Bana Sharabi' from Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Yu Tere Hue Hum' from Kajol-starrer 'Salaam Venky'.

The singer has given various chartbuster songs in movies and has made several music albums too. Recently, Jubin had performed a live concert in Dubai. Talking about it, he said "I always had a fulfilling experience performing for the warm crowd of Dubai. I am quite excited to perform there and be able to continue entertaining my fans. It will be a festive season in a few days and I couldn't think of a better way in an attempt to begin the celebration and keep the festive spirits high and heal through music."