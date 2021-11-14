Punjab: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood will enter politics. However, there was no announcement on the party she would be joining. Addressing the media here at his residence in Moga on Sunday, Sonu Sood said, “Malvika is prepared and her dedication to serving people is unparalleled.”

He explained that it is a big decision of life when it comes to joining a political party, “it is more about ideologies not casual meetings.”

When asked about the party Malvika would be joining, the Bollywood actor said, “We will disclose the name of the party at the proper time.”