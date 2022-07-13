Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has accused Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik of frequently supplying drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the draft charge sheet filed by the NCB in a special NDPS court, the NCB said that Rhea supplied cannabis to Sushant several times from peddlers including Samuel Miranda, Showik and Deepesh Sawant.

Rhea's brother Showik was in regular contact with drug traffickers, taking marijuana and hashish orders from them and handing the drugs over to Sushant, the NCB said in the draft. The next hearing in the case is set for July 27. The central agency has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood and the television industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

The CBI is probing the case pertaining to his death. Chakraborty was arrested in the case in September 2020 and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court almost a month after her arrest. Besides Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case for alleged consumption, possession and financing of drugs. Most of them are out on bail.

The NCB had last month filed a draft of charges against 35 accused in the case in a special NDPS court, which was made available in July. The accused have been charged under sections 27 and 27A, 28 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

