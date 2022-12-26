New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Monday paid a visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The actor has not clarified the exact reason behind the visit.

As per reports, the two spoke for around half an hour. Earlier on December 11, Siddiqui had met senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. "Pleased to receive talented versatile actor of Indian cinema, @Nawazuddin_S at our home-office. Good to know that he will be featuring in many foreign films. Like Indian Cinema, India actors too are going places," Sahasrabuddhe had tweeted.

"It was a wonderful time spent with you Sir. Your knowledge in the field arts and culture is commendable. Thank You for the love and honor," was the response from Siddiqui to Sahasrabuddhe. In recent days, Siddiqui has also met Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Siddiqui is known for his performances in Bollywood movies "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "The Lunchbox", among others. His upcoming flick "Haddi" will see him essay the role of a transgender.