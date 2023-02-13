New Delhi: Boeing on Monday announced the launch of its Global Support Centre (GSC) in India and said it will also set up a new logistics centre in the country as the US-based aircraft maker seeks to expand its presence here. The company has launched its first GSC in India that will provide customised operational efficiency and safety improvement projects for its airline customers, civil aviation regulatory bodies and other industry stakeholders.

Besides, it will set up a new logistics centre which will initially cater to customers, according to two releases. Investment details were not disclosed. The GSC will conduct technical workshops and projects to support aircraft reliability, enhance airplane performance, and encourage the adoption of Airplane Health Management (AHM) systems. For operational improvements, Boeing said the centre will work with operators and regulators on structures and airworthiness; the Maintenance Error Decision Aid (MEDA), a human-factors tool; Air Traffic Management (ATM); aerospace optimisation; and low visibility operation through Head-Up Display (HUD) and Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS).

Among other activities, the centre will conduct flight operations symposiums, engineering seminars, and continue the development of new technology studies impacting airports and operators alike. "India is well-positioned to localise maintenance services capabilities and provide cost-effective solutions given its large technical labour force, including uniquely qualified and highly trained technicians and industry capabilities," Boeing said.

More than 150 Boeing airplanes, including the next-generation 737, 737 MAX, 757, 777, and 787 Dreamliner, are operated by leading Indian commercial airlines. Through its India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) hub programme, Boeing is already supporting local customers by creating an ecosystem of comprehensive support packages and indigenous Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities with its partners. "This initiative is a testament to Boeing's commitment to 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Currently, India operates a fleet of Boeing aircraft, including 11 C-17s, 22 AH-64 Apaches (with an additional 6 on order), 15 CH-47 Chinooks, 12 P-8Is, 3 VVIP aircraft, and 2 head of state aircraft," it said. Boeing India President Salil Gupte said that with India continuing to see an unprecedented surge in civil aviation traffic, Boeing is committed to innovating and bringing value to modernise the Indian aviation ecosystem. Boeing has strengthened its supply chain with more than 300 local companies in India and a joint venture to manufacture fuselages for Apache helicopters and vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes. The company's annual sourcing from the country is around USD 1 billion. (PTI)