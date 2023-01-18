Hyderabad : The mortal remains of Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad who passed away in Turkey on January 14, were brought to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The body arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by a chartered flight from Turkey and it was shifted to Chowmahalla Palace. Mukarram Jah's son Prince Azmath Jah and daughter Princess Shehkyar accompanied the mortal remains. Mukarram Jah's former wife Princess Esra, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, members of royal family and close friends paid their last respects.

According to Chowmahalla Palace Trust, special arrangements have been made for people to pay their last respects from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The mortal remains will be carried to historic Mecca Masjid from Chowmahalla Palace around 4 p.m. The Trust is making arrangements to enable the maximum number of people to carry the coffin on their shoulders. After 'Namaz-e-Janaza', Mukarram Jah Bahadur will be laid to rest at Asaf Jahi family tombs in the premises of Mecca Masjid.

The Telangana government has also already announced that funeral will be conducted with full police honours. The trust is making arrangements in coordination with the departments concerned.Mukarram Jah, grandson of last Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, passed away in Istanbul on January 14. He was 89.Born to Prince Azam Jah and Princess Durru Shehvar, the imperial princess of the Ottoman Empire, on October 6, 1933 in France, Mukarram Jah was coronated as Asaf Jah the Eighth on April 6, 1967, after the passing away of Mir Osman Ali Khan in February 1967.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the last Nizam at Chowmahalla Palace. He consoled Mukarram Jah's former wife Princess Esra and his children and other family members. Ministers Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashant Reddy, MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, MLAs Balka Suman, A. Jeevan Reddy, Telangana Sports Authority Chairman E.A Anjaneya Goud, former Waqf Board Chairman Mohammad Salim, Advisor to Government, Minority Affairs A. K. Khan and others were present. (IANS)