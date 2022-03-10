Srinagar: The body of a Light Infantry soldier from central Kashmir's Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir was found in the Khag area of the district on Thursday three days after he went missing, reports said.

As per the reports, the body of the soldier identified as Sameer Ahmad Malla hailing from Lokipora village of Budgam was found in Khag.

Sameer, as per the reports, had recently come home on paternity leave for the birth of his second child from Jammu where he was currently posted. He went missing on Monday. While his family claims that he was abducted by militants, police are yet to make an official statement in the case.

Further details into the case are awaited.