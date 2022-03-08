Srinagar: The body of an 8-yr-old boy, who had gone missing three weeks ago in Awoora village in north Kashmir's Kupwara district in J&K, was recovered from nearby Gujar Pati forest area on Tuesday morning, officials said. The cause of his death was not immediately known. As per officials, the minor boy had gone missing after leaving home on February 15.

The family had searched for him everywhere but to no avail prompting them to lodge a police complaint. An official said that the minor's body was found this morning by police. "The body has been sent for post-mortem while an investigation in the case in on. Whether the missing child was murdered will only be revealed after the autopsy," the official said.

