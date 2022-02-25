Dodewala: The mortal remains of martyred soldier Jagendra Singh were brought to his native village at Kanharwala in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Jagendra Singh died while on patrolling duty in the Siachen on February 20. Jagendra was trapped in a glacier and sustained injuries. He breathed his last at Siachen Base Hospital on February 21.

The whole atmosphere was gloomy when the martyr's body arrived at his native village. A large number of people thronged the place to have the last glimpse of the deceased soldier.

The former village head, Nagendra Singh Negi, said, villagers, were in a state of shock when they heard the news of their brave son's demise. Today, his body was brought to the village where villagers paid homage to the martyred soldier. His last rites will be performed at Haridwar.

Deceased Jawan Jagendra Singh is survived by father Rajendra Singh Chauhan, who also served the Army and retired from the post of Subedar Major, mother Vimla Devi, wife Kiran Chauhan, and brother Ajendra Manmohan.

Jagendra Singh was posted at Siachen and while on patrolling duty he was trapped in a glacier and sustained injuries. The injured soldier was taken to Siachen Base Hospital where he breathed his last on February 21. He was posted at 325 Light AD Battalion as Havildar and had joined the Army in 2007.

He had last visited his village in August 2021. Thereafter, he was posted at the Siachen. Jagendra had talked to his relatives over the phone recently in which he had told them that he would be visiting home on February 25, but unfortunately, his body arrived.