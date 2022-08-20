Amritsar: A 29-year-old man was found dead in the tank of Durgiana Teerth temple of Amritsar on Saturday. The police suspect that the man might have died by suicide by jumping into Sarovar two days ago. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and the deceased was identified as Karan, a resident of Amritsar's Namak Mandi.

Ashwani Kumar, the officer of the Durgiana Police Station, while speaking to the media, said, "The body of the man was found in the tank of Durgiana temple on Saturday and the family of the deceased claimed that he was suffering from depression for the last few days. The deceased left his house on Thursday at around 8 in the evening and did not return home. However, the family of the deceased did not lodge any missing complaint." The body will be handed over to the kin of the deceased after conducting the post-mortem, said the police.