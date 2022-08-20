Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The body of a girl research scholar of IIT Madras was recovered on Saturday from the train tracks near Avadi railway station, a major terminus 30 kms away from Chennai city in the Suburban Railway Network. The deceased was identified as Meghashree (30), daughter of Mohan Pathan hailing from Odisha, police sources said.

Body of IIT Madras research scholar found on Avadi railway track

The railway staff working at Avadi were the first to find the body and they immediately informed the railway security personnel. They said that the deceased had injuries on her head and face. Upon being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It has been sent for post-mortem further investigation is going on.

Police sources said Meghashree was unmarried and had M.Tech and Ph.D. degrees from a Delhi institute. It has been revealed that she has been staying at the IIT hostel in Adyar in Chennai and doing research studies for three months.