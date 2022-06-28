Gwalior (MP): Gwalior police Tuesday found the corpse of the kidnapped 9-year-old girl near Dharam Kante in Hazira. The girl had been abducted on Sunday. According to the police, the victim, a resident of Hazira police station, was molested before she was murdered. Superintendent of Police, Amit Gandhi said: "The police have started the investigation and the body has been sent for Post-mortem. The girl was brutally crushed to death with a stone. The body was found naked."

Family members suspect a relative kidnaped the girl while she was playing outside her house. CCTV footage shows him taking the girl under the railway over-bridge. The victim's family members have identified the suspect as Kallu Rathore. The police are probing the incident.