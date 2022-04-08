Gonda: The decomposed body of a 13-year-old girl was found in a car parked on religious leader Asaram Bapu's ashram premises in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Friday. The girl, as per information, went missing on April 5. The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. They have also sealed off the ashram.

After she went missing, relatives of the girl filed a missing case against three persons. The body was discovered after the watchman of the premises found a foul stench originating from a vehicle parked near the ashram, located in Vimaur village near the Gonda-Bahraich road. Officials, including District Magistrate Dr Ujwal Kumar and Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra subsequently reached the spot, with canine squad and forensic team, too, later brought in to scan the premises.

Speaking to the media, ASP Shivraj Prajapati said the "13-year-old girl, a resident of a village in Kotwali, had gone missing from the house on the late evening of April 5. Her family members had informed about the incident on April 6 at Misraulia outpost. When the teenager was not able to be traced despite searches, her father filed a case of kidnapping against three people on April 7". The case was launched under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.

"After the case registration, a team was set up for the recovery of the teenager. Her body was found in a car parked in the Sant Asaram Bapu Ashram premises on the Gonda-Bahraich road late Thursday night. After identifying the teenager, the body was sent for post-mortem. Police are probing all the points", he further said. He also noted that the three persons in question had a land dispute with the victim's father.