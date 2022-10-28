Mathura: The bodies of two women were found in front of the Gauri Gopal Ashram in Vrindavan of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Champa Gupta (61), a resident of Lucknow, and Sushila Devi (68), a resident of Bihar, Kotwali police station SHO Suraj Prakash said.

Their bodies were found 100 meters from an ashram in the Sant Colony area. The police are trying to ascertain how the bodies reached the area. "We have intimated their families. The post-mortem will be done once their family members reach here," said Prakash.