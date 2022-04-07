Balaghat(Madhya Pradesh): Two missing sisters were found dead on Wednesday in Balaghat under the Mahkepar police post area. Villagers suspect the death of these two sisters could be a human sacrifice. Police found materials that indicate witchcraft from the accused house. The bodies of two innocent girls have been found in the canal of Rajiv Sagar Dam, Kudwa under the Mahkepar police outpost area 50 km from Balaghat headquarters. After the death of these girls, there had been widespread fear in the area. The villagers tend to believe that there is a possibility of sacrificing two innocent girls and then throwing them in the canal.

According to the outpost in-charge, Gaurav Sharma, "The age of the deceased is five and three years respectively. The accused is absconding since the bodies of the innocent were found in the canal. These girls were spotted with their uncle Girdhari Sonwane and when they did not return home in the evening, the family lodged a complaint at Mahkepar Chowki."

According to the villagers, Girdhari Sonwane of Chitkadevri was suffering from illness for the past few years, suspecting that someone had done black magic on him. Troubled by his illness, he was taking treatment from a priest. For the past few days, he had left his family and was residing in Mahkepar. He had returned home a day before the incident, after which he was seen taking these two girls on his motorcycle at around 10 am on Monday. A local villager saw them and informed the girl's father. The villagers accuse Girdhari of the human sacrifice of these innocent girls to overcome his own problems.

During the investigation, materials of black magic have been found in the house of the suspect. Police searched the accused's house and found some suspicious materials of worship. However, the police have not spoken officially about this. After conducting a post-mortem, the police handed over the bodies to the deceased's family. On the other hand, different teams have been formed to search for the absconding Girdhari Sonawane. Along with this, police have been posting photos of Girdhari on social media and in various police stations to nab him.