Dudu (Jaipur): In a shocking incident, the bodies of three women and two kids were found in a well at Dudu in Rajasthan. After receiving the information, the Dudu station house office (SHO), along with the police team, rushed to the spot to retrieve the bodies from the well. The bodies of three women, all sisters and their two kids, one kid was four years old and the other was of just 20 days. They were missing from Meena locality in the Dudu area of Jaipur since May 25.

A team of Jaipur police was searching for the missing women and they found the bodies in a well located on Narena Road under the Dudu police station limits of Jaipur. CI of Dudu police station Chetram Dagar, along with the police, was present at the spot to fish out the bodies from the well. Senior police officers supervised the operation. The deceased have been identified as Kalu Devi, 25, Mamata Devi, 23, Kamlesh, 20, and two kids, said CI Chetam Dagar. An FIR was registered regarding the missing of three sisters at the Dudu police station on May 25. Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased had also written a letter to PUCL general secretary Kavita Shrivastava alleging that his sisters were being tortured by their in-laws for dowry.