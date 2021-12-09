Sulur (Tamila Nadu): Mortal remains of all 13 killed in the Coonoor helicopter crash on Wednesday, including that of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, has been transported using a Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Sulur airbase to New Delhi on Thursday.

Bodies of the deceased were kept in the Barracks Square in Wellington, in the Nilgiris district. The bodies were transported to the Sulur airbase earlier today and currently are being taken to New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday paid his tribute to the late Chief of Defence Staff Rawat in Wellington Army Public School.

Also read: TN copter crash: Lone survivor, a Group Captain, to be shifted to Bengaluru for higher treatment

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also paid a floral tribute to Gen. Rawat and other victims at the Madras Regimental Centre in the Nilgiri district.

Reportedly, locals in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts showered flower petals on ambulances carrying the bodies.

Meanwhile, one of the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the victims met with an accident on their way to the Sulur airbase. The bodies were thereafter transferred to another ambulance, resuming the journey to Sulur airbase in the Coimbatore district.

Among the dead, so far the bodies of CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Bregadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder have been identified.

Captain Varun Singh, the only one to have survived the accident out of the group of 14, is currently in a critical condition and will be taken to Bangalore for treatment.

Also read:Wing Commander Prithvi, who dodged enemy fighter jets, flew the ill-fated Mi17V5