Supaul (Bihar): Two minor girls went missing after a boat capsized in Kosi river at Supaul district in Bihar on late Sunday evening. Around 10 persons swam to safety but the girls are yet to be traced. As the rescue team didn’t arrive, the villagers on their own arranged for a motorized boat and started searching for the missing minor girls.

The accident took place at Kosi river when a local ferry was about to reach Ghoghariya Ghat under Maraina police station at Supaul district in Bihar. According to the villagers the boat left from Khuknaha Ghat and was about the reach the other side when the accident took place.

Though the reason behind the capsize is still not clear but villagers witness to the fact said that there was strong current and water entered inside the boat which might have caused the disaster. Villagers are also of the opinion that the boat might have lost its balance because of the strong current and that might have upturned the boat. An investigation is underway to find the possible reason behind the capsize.

Read: Bihar boat tragedy: One dead, over 20 farmers still missing

As the boat was close to the Ghat nearly all the people jumped out of the boat and swan across to the shore. “There were nearly 12 people on board and the most of them jumped into the river and swam to safety but we are not sure what happened to those little girls. It is possible that they might have swept away because of the strong current. We are taking every action thing to rescue the duo,” a local villager said.

The two missing girls have been identified as Kajal Kumari (14) daughter of Amrendra Yadav, a resident of Ghoghariya panchayat ward number 7, and Mala Kumari (16) daughter of Bhagwat Rai, a resident of Khuknaha ward number 15. Local administration is working with the villagers to trace the two girls