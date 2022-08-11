Banda(Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a motor boat capsized in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Thursday afternoon, leaving at least 4 people missing and more than two dozens missing. The boat sank in the river when it was traveling from when the boat was travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the boat was carrying 30-35 people. Help of divers is being taken to trace the missing, the SP said. Additional SP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said seven to eight people swam to safety and many are feared drowned. Four bodies have been recovered so far, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of the district administration to reach the spot and supervise relief and rescue operations. Condoling the loss of lives, the chief minister directed the officials to immediately rush teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State DRF (SDRF) on the spot. He has also asked the officials to ensure that best treatment is provided to the injured.

According to sources, the boat suddenly got stuck in the vortex of strong current and sank into the water. On being informed, police and local divers reached the spot and started the rescue operation. (with Agency inputs)