Patna: At least seven persons went missing after a boat carrying 14 people capsized in Maner of Patna district on Friday. Rest of the persons were rescued safely and search operation is underway, said officials.

"7 people missing after a boat carrying 14 people capsized in Maner of Patna district and rest another 7 people safe. NDRF team engaged in search and rescue operation", ASI Satya Narayan Singh, PS Maner.