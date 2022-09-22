Anuppur (MP): A boat caring around 25 children to school on Thursday capsized in Sone river in MP's Bakeli village due to strong wind and current. The students were rescued by SDOP SDM Home Guard personnel and were provided with basic medical help. The villagers said that the students of government secondary school have to cross the river everyday as the bridge connecting the two banks of the river is under construction for last seven years.

Anuppur Collector Sonia Meena told ETV Bharat that all the students were rescued within an hour. "I am constantly taking updates from the SDO of bridge construction. The work will be completed as soon as possible to prevent such mishaps. Moreover, we will arrange safe transportation for the students," she added.