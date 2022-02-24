Jamtara: A boat carrying around 18 people capsized in the Barakar river under Jamtara district in Jharkhand, Till now four dead bodies have been recovered and 14 people are still missing. An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

The district administration officials said that incident happened near Barbendia bridge on Thursday evening when the boat was sailing from Jamtara to Nirsa. They said a quick thunderstorm and rain could be the reason behind this mishap. An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

As per the information, CM has directed DIG Dumka and the local district administration to take the necessary steps. More details are awaited.

