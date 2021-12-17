Mumbai: In a recent development, The Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it has decided not to file an FIR against Bollywood actress Alia Bhat for breaking home quarantine rules.

Bhat, who recently travelled to Delhi with actor Ranbir Kapoor for the promotion of her upcoming movie Brahmastra, met many people and according to information, would be facing an FIR from BMC under the Pandemic Act.

"No decision has been taken yet to file a case against Alia Bhatt for violating the quarantine rules. Therefore, no order has been issued in this regard", said BMC Assistant Commissioner Narendra Vispute speaking to ETV Bharat about the issue.

BMC Health Committee Chairperson Rajul Patel, on the other hand, opined that the civic body should take some decision regarding Bhat.

Earlier, the actress had attended a party hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar, although upon testing her report turned out to be negative.

Several others present at the party, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, tested COVID positive afterwards.

Bhat was advised to quarantine for 14 days after getting a negative report, violating which she went to Delhi and again returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, prompting rumours about a possible clampdown by BMC.