Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday issued a notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane asking him to remove the unauthorized construction in his Juhu bungalow 'Adhish' within the next 15 days. The order further threatens of action by the municipality authorities if the orders are not followed.

Officials of the K-West ward (Andheri West) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had investigated the construction of Narayan Rane's bungalow on February 21, concluding some of it to be illegal. Accordingly, the corporation had issued a notice to Rane under section 351, demanding changes in the construction plan citing that the areas issued for the construction of parking space, basement, terraces and store room space are being used for residential purposes.

The investigation remarked that terraces on the first, second, third and fifth floors, as well as the pocket terraces on the fourth, sixth and eighth floors have also been replaced by residential spaces. All this construction was deemed unauthorized as it was incorporated without the permission of the construction corporation. 'The owner is advised to remove the unauthorized construction himself, otherwise the corporation will take legal action,' the previous notice said.

In a fresh notice issued on Monday, the corporation has reiterated the removal of the unauthorized construction of the bungalow, this time with a time lease of 15 days. As per the notice, if the illegal construction was not removed within the stipulated time, the civic body will raze it and charges incurred on the demolition will be recovered from Rane by the BMC's assessment department. The notice warned that "if you (the owner) fail to comply (with the direction), you will be liable for prosecution under section 475 A of the MMC (Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act)."

Also read: Rane brothers booked for linking Sharad Pawar with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim