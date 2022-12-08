Bengaluru: The 47th City Civil and Sessions Court here on Wednesday closed 4 cases registered against former Minister Gali Janardan Reddy under Section 3(2) of the Benami Property Transaction Acts, after receiving a memorandum from Reddy's lawyer. The memorandum stated that the case is in violation of Article 20 of the Indian Constitution and therefore should be trashed.

"In the judgment given by the Supreme Court in the case of Central Government and Messrs Dicloma Private Limited, it was stated that Section 3(2) of the Benami Street Trading Act, 1988 is unconstitutional and contrary to Article 20(1) of the Constitution. According to this order, there is no possibility to continue the case against the accused under the Benami Transactions Act," the lawyer mentioned in his memorandum.

Judge E Chandrakala, who was hearing the matter, considered the argument put forth by Reddy's lawyer and trashed the case as requested. The accused Reddy was framed in a case in 2021, for allegedly being involved in a Benami transaction with a third party in 2009. However, the Benami Properties Act was amended in 2016. The case was therefore not considered retroactively.