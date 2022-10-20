Bengaluru : Karnataka Police on Thursday booked a professor attached to a reputed college in Bengaluru for sending porn videos to a student on social media. The accused has been identified as Madhusudhan Acharya and according to the police, he had sent the videos on Instagram.

The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) found out about this and passed on the information to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), the police said. The NCRB then informed the Karnataka Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Presently, the case is being investigated by the South East Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police. The police have questioned him and he has confessed to the crime. (IANS)