Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport). has become the first airport in South Asia to commission a Rosenbauer Tactical Simulator, further strengthening its firefighting capabilities.

With this simulator, firefighters can train in a realistic environment, master the tactical use of Rosenbauer Panther trucks as well as operate High Reach Extendable Turrets (HRET) for extreme aircraft fire emergencies.

The state-of-the-art facility will be open for firefighters from other airports (in India and abroad), state fire departments and defence forces.

The simulator provides incident commanders, crew commanders and lead firefighters an opportunity to gain experience in the tactical use of CFTs through turret control and application of firefighting agents, command and control, vehicle operation and basic driving and positioning skills. The simulator has a cockpit that matches every detail of the Rosenbauer fire truck, providing a realistic experience in the operation of CFTs, including all operating controls, from the steering wheel to turret control, projected through multiple 55" HD screens.

Firefighters can be prepared for all kinds of aircraft-related emergencies as multiple scenarios can be customised. Simulator training increases professional competency of firefighters as the scenarios are realistic and sessions can be replayed for effective evaluation.

To ensure the safety and security of all stakeholders, including passengers and airlines, BIAL has added four advanced Rosenbauer CFTs to its fleet. Two Rosenbauer Panther 6x6 trucks and two Rosenbauer Panther 8x8 trucks, including two with HRETs were commissioned recently, taking the overall number of CFTs in its fleet to eight. BLR Airport is the only airport in India to commission these hi-tech trucks with HRETs.

“At BLR Airport, our top priority is to maintain the highest standards of safety and with the Rosenbauer CFTs, we are well-equipped to efficiently handle difficult fire emergencies. We believe in training our teams, equipping them with advanced tools and modern technology, providing them with hands-on experience and keeping them ready to contain any possible emergencies. The tactical simulator will support in strengthening our firefighting capabilities even further,” said Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.