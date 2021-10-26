Bandipora (J&K): At least six civilians were injured in a blast in the Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday.

"A low-intensity explosion took place in Sumbal which left around five people injured. Initially, they were shifted to Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sumbal for treatment, from where they were shifted to Srinagar hospital, " a senior police official had said.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot to access the nature of the blast and an investigation is underway.

According to hospital authorities, the injured have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat from Markundal, Tasleema - wife of Abdul Hameed Malla, Markundal, Faroz Ahmad - son of Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Altaf of Naninara and Faisal Fayaz of Safapora.