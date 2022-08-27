Amritsar: An explosion at a college laboratory in Punjab's Amritsar, during a practical on Friday, left many students injured and the condition of one student is said to be critical. The sudden blast, during an experiment, was reported at a chemistry lab at Guru Nanak Dev University.

According to college authorities, the students were preparing Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF), a fuel produced from combustible components, when the experiment went wrong and resulted in a sudden blast.

Also Read: Worker killed in blast inside Meerut firecracker factory

Associates of the injured student say that she was the closest at the time of the blast that left her critically injured. She was immediately rushed to Amandeep Hospital, where she is kept in ICU. The teachers of the department say that Muskan is undergoing treatment and her family has been informed about it.