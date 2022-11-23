Haridwar: An underground powerline box caught fire near the main road at Chandra Charya Chowk under the jurisdiction of Jwalapur police station on Tuesday midnight, triggering chaos and power outage in the area. Locals informed the fire department after which the flames were doused. Officials rushed to the spot as the fire led to a power outage in the area.

The underground powerlines were installed in Haridwar on the lines of Varanasi project to address the problem of faults in overhead powerlines. But several minor blasts have also been reported from Varanasi due to technical glitches. This is not the first time an electric box has caught fire. Cases of electric boards installed to support underground power lines catching fire in Haridwar have come up in the past as well.

The Haridwar Electricity Department was notified about the fire after the mishap. A team of fire extinguishers reached the spot and cut off the power supply for the safety of the people. No casualties were reported in the incident.