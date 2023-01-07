New Delhi: A 35-year-old man died in a blast suspected to have been caused by a water pipe in Sadar Bazaar in Delhi on Saturday, police officials said. The deceased have been identified as Gulab. No soot, fires, pellets, or chemical smell was observed at the site. The Crime and FSL team reached the spot.

"I cannot say anything now. Police are investigating the whole situation. At around 6 pm, I heard a loud blast while sitting inside my shop. I can't say if the blast was in the water motor," the shop owner was quoted as saying by ANI.

More details to follow.