Palamu (Jharkhand): Five persons were injured in a blast at Chainpur police station in Palamu on Sunday. Among the injured, there was a clerk of the police station and four watchmen. The injured were admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Palamu SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said that on Sunday the cleaning was going on at the police station when the blast took place. According to police sources, watchmen gather at the police station every Sunday when information gathered from them is reviewed.

After sharing their information on Sunday, the watchmen began to clean up the place, during which garbage was collected and set on fire at one place in the police station premises. Soon after the explosion took place.

Munshi Subodh Kumar, Nandu Majhi, Fekan Manjhi, Santu Majhi and Mantu Majhi were injured in the blast. SP Chandan Kumar Sinha along with other officials have reached the spot and further investigation is going on.

