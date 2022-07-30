Bhagalpur: A bomb explosion on Friday afternoon rocked the campus of Constable Training Centre situated on the outskirts of Bhagalpur city. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. After receiving information about the blast, senior police officers, including City ASP Shubham Arya, Lalmatia police out-post SHO Mithilesh Kumar, and Nathnagar police inspector Mohammad Sajjad Hussain, rushed to the spot, along with a large contingent of the police force.

Confirming the incident, Bhagalpur SSP Babu Ram, said, "Prima facie it appears that some low-intensity bomb or crackers-like object came under the wheels of an autorickshaw, which was carrying a water canister inside the campus. The blast occurred when the wheels of the vehicle trampled the object or some pressure was exerted on it. After the explosion, some iron nails were also recovered from the spot. The low-powered bomb-like substance or cracker might be lying in the soft earth and exploded when it came in contact with the wheels of the three-wheeler. We have sent FSL and bomb disposal squad to know what was lying under the soil."