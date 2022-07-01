Patna: A mysterious blast took place at the civil court in Patna on Friday injuring in which a police officer received minor injuries. Police are investigting the exact cause. "ASI Kadam Kuwan Madan Singh's received injuries in his right hand. However, no other injured persons were reported," SSP Patna, Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

The officer has been shifted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Officials of the Pirbahor police station have reached the spot and the investigation is going on.