Bharuch (Guarjat): A blast took place at the Om Organics Company at Dahej on late Sunday night. The explosion was so severe that the labourers working nearby were also injured. Five labourers were killed in the blast. The primary investigation revealed that the explosion occurred during the chemical process in the factory. On receiving the news of the blast, the GPCB team reached the spot and carried out further investigation.

Read: Major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Rajasthan

The blast occurred at around 2 am at Om Organics, a manufacturer of APIs and intermediates. The fire was brought under control with the help of the fire brigade. While the rescue operation lasted till morning. In the meantime, the bodies of five labourers were retrieved. Officials of the Fire Department, Police Department, Gujarat Pollution Control Board and Factory Health and Safety Department reached the spot and took up investigation. The reason for the blast is yet to be ascertained.