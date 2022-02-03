New Delhi: Delhi Police opposes the bail plea of the Delhi violence case accused including Umar Khalid on February 2 at Karkardooma court and said that there has been terror funding in the case.

On behalf of Delhi Police, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad told the Karkardooma Court that Tahir Hussain, the accused in the case, converted black money into white to spread the violence. The case will be next heard on February 15.

During the hearing, Amit Prasad read out a witness Victor's statement before the magistrate that money was used for the violence. The second witness, Robert has recorded the statement against Meeran Haider while the third witness Aaquib has given a statement against Shifa ur Rehman.

Prasad further adds that 53 people died during the violence in North-East Delhi while 755 FIRs have been registered in the case. Public Prosecutor informs that there were 13 incidents of firing, and a total of six people died due to other reasons. He adds that 108 policemen got injured and two policemen died. Reacting to this about 24 hundred people related to the violence were arrested.

He said that none of the conspirators were harmed during the incident, it was the common people who suffered the consequences of the incident.

The court directed Amit Prasad to file written arguments before February 15 while the arguments of the petitioner will be heard on February 15.

While reading the statement of Umar Khalid, he had said that 'blood will have to be shed, it will not work like this'. Amit Prasad had said, "if anyone has a complaint against the law, he has the right to protest, but he does not have the right to damage public and private properties and attack police personnel."

Earlier, the Crime Branch had filed a charge sheet on Umar Khalid on September 16, 2020, for inciting riots, conspiring to riot, and giving anti-national speeches, besides other sections. It is said in the charge sheet of about 100 pages that on 8 January 2020, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, and Tahir Hussain met together at Shaheen Bagh to plan the Delhi riots.

Umar Khalid took part in demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Maharashtra and gave provocative speeches. In these speeches, Umar Khalid has instigated people for riots. It has been said in the charge sheet that for the states where Umar Khalid went, the money for his travel and stay was arranged by the protesters.

Meanwhile, Umar Khalid was arrested by the Special Cell after interrogation on September 13, 2020. The court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on September 17, 2020.

