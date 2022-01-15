Sonipat: Once again the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has challenged the central government by announcing that they will be observing a 'Virodh Diwas' on January 31 if the Centre does not respond to its demands.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Yudhvir Singh, BKU leader said, "Till now, Centre has neither formed a committee on MSP nor approached us on it. The Government hasn't removed the MoS whose son is involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident."

"If the central government doesn't respond to our demands, then we will celebrate 'Virodh Diwas' on January 31," he said.

BKU to observe 'Virodh Diwas' on Jan 31 if govt doesn't respond to its demands

Reminding the government about postponing the farmer's movement, he said, "Our movement was postponed on December 11. The government has not responded to our demands yet, we will burn effigies of the government across the country on January 31." He further informed that the BKU will again begin the agitation in Uttar Pradesh from February 1.

While The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait announced that he will be visiting Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri for 3-4 days from January 21 to meet farmers families which reported death and the members which are lodged in jails.

Rakesh Tikait, while interacting with ETV Bharat also hinted to set up a permanent front in Lakhimpur Kheri if it will be required. These decisions were taken during the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s meeting at the Delhi-Haryana's, Singhu border.

Tikait further told that "It has been decided in the meeting that more than 20 farmers organizations contesting the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections will be sacked for 4 months, as our organisation is completely a non-political organisation"

Earlier, the SKM had declared that it was a completely non-political organization but as soon as the protest ended, many organizations that were leading the farmers’ protest had announced to contest elections in Punjab. The BKU leader Gurbnam Singh Chadhuni had first had announced his party for contesting the Punjab Assembly elections.

Read: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut meets Rakesh Tikait, discuss farmer issues