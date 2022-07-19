New Delhi: RSS affiliate farmers wing Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has welcomed the government's move to form a committee for promoting zero-budget farming and making MSP more effective. The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh is represented by Pramod Kumar Chaudhary who is the national executive member of the organisation.

The BKS said that the step has raised hope for the farmers to get justice. "Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has been urging the government from the very beginning that a committee consisting of stakeholders should be formed to resolve this issue. In that view, this is a good step. We hope that the committee will complete its task within a timeframe and be able to bring justice to the farmers," said Pramod Chaudhary.

The decision to form a committee has come at a time when BKS is going to organise a two days international conference on 'Harnessing Indian Agriculture for Indigenous and Global Prosperity'. This is being organised by the BKS in collaboration with Bharatiya Agro Economic Research Centre (BAERC) and Indian Council of Agriculture Research on 22nd and 23rd of July in New Delhi.

The international conference will be covering key issues related to the agriculture sector with eight sessions consisting of speakers from India and abroad. "There will be deliberations over key issues to mark the contribution of Indian Agriculture to indigenous and global prosperity. During different technical sessions key issues related to food security and self-sustenance, the socio-economic impact of Indian Agriculture within and beyond boundaries along with important issues related to the adoption and integration of new Agro-veterinary technologies for effective rural societal prosperity will also be discussed," said Dr Makarand Karkare addressing the media.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be addressing the conference. National General Secretary of RSS, Dattatreya Hosabale will be the chief guest at the valedictory function.