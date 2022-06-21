New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will organise Agnipath Pe Charcha, a special virtual session to better understand the scheme at 11 am on Wednesday. More than 1 lakh youth are expected to participate in the event, which will be addressed by General V K Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation and MP and Olympic medallist Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

This rally is being organised in all the organisational districts throughout India wherein the district and Mandal office bearers of BJYM will actively participate along with 50 young invitees willing to join the Indian Army. This rally is being organized to bring clarity among the people regarding the revolutionary Agnipath Scheme and prevent the spreading of rumours and false information.

BJYM National President and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya said, "The opportunity to serve in the Indian Army cannot be compared with any job or salary. The army is like a shield and a kirpan adorned in the hands of Maa Bharati, who, when needed, gives the form of Maa Kali to Maa Bharati. The purpose of the Agnipath scheme is much more than just creating employment. It cannot be called mere employment to lay down one's life for the defence of the country."

"Working in conditions that test the ultimate limit of the human body cannot be called a mere job. It is a privilege to serve in the Indian Army and the name of the path leading the youth of the country towards that is Agnipath," he added.

"Tomorrow at 11 am, General VK Singh and Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will have a direct dialogue with the colleagues of the Yuva Morcha from all over the country and the youths who want to take advantage of this scheme and serve in the Indian Army," he further added.

"I appeal to all Yuva Morcha karykartas to participate in this program tomorrow and be a part of this great scheme to serve our country."The programme will be streamed live on the official social media accounts of BJYM," he stated. (ANI)