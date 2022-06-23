New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, a BJYM leader has lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the Mumbai police, demanding the registration of an FIR against the latter for violating Covid-19 protocols. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga told IANS that despite testing positive for Covid-19, Thackeray has violated Covid norms by meeting his supporters.

Meanwhile, Bagga visited the Malabar Hill police station in Mumbai and lodged a complaint with the police demanding that an FIR be registered against the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Bagga has alleged in the police complaint that since Wednesday various news reports came that Uddhav Thackeray has been infected with Covid-19, which senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has confirmed. (IANS)