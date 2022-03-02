Mumbai: Former working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad Pravin Togadia claimed that the path of Bharatiya Janata Party's victory will not be easy in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. Togadia said, "If they (government) had repealed the farm laws earlier and didn't let 700 farmers die then the path of the victory would have been easy. We can give 20 thousand crores to Afghanistan but can't give 1 crore to the family members of deceased farmers. Do we love farmers of India or Afghanistan? All the farmers who are angry with BJP had voted for them in last elections,"

BJP's victory path difficult in UP assembly elections: Praveen Togadia

Presenting his view on India's stand to remain neutral in the Russian-Ukraine conflict, Togadia backed India's decision and said, "India takes such decision keeping its interest in consideration, so in my opinion, it is a right decision to remain neutral as India shares commercial and defense relation with both Russia and America."

Togadia also slammed the central government over the alleged deal in the evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine and demanded ministers to go with buses from Hungry and Romania and bring back the students.

