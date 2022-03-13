Imphal: Newly elected BJP MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh has been sworn in as the protem speaker of the Manipur legislative assembly in Imphal on Sunday.

Governor La Ganesan administered oath to Singh at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan. Notably, Rajen Singh won the recent Assembly elections by a margin of 400 votes.

Singh will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the remaining 59 newly-elected MLAs on Monday.

The term of the outgoing Assembly is due to expire on March 19. BJP has secured a majority in Manipur, the first time the party has done so, reducing other parties to single digits.

The party won 32 of 60 seats in Manipur. Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

ANI