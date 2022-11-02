New Delhi: While the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the BJP was raising the issue of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to divert attention from the Morbi bridge accident, the saffron party Wednesday said that the letter was sent to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on October 7 much before the tragic mishap.

"Sukesh had written this letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on October 7. Was he dreaming that the Morbi incident was going to happen? Kejriwal's 'corrupt' ministers are also extorting money from inside the jail and he kept ignoring it," BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

Sukesh sent letter to Delhi LG on Oct 7, was he dreaming of Morbi: BJP responds to AAP

A war of words is on between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Be it pollution or corruption, the two parts keep on pointing fingers at each other, however, somewhere behind all this blame game is the upcoming Municipal Corporation Elections in Delhi and the Gujarat assembly elections.

Also read: Sukesh Chandrashekar letter to LG: BJP says AAP extorted an extortionist

Further raking up this tussle, Singh accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government of corruption. "AAP government is doing corruption in Delhi while CM Kejriwal is busy in campaigning for his party in other states and has no time for Delhi," Singh said.

He questioned CM Kejriwal's demand to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the entire country and said Kejriwal should first explain why he does not implement Uniform Civil Code in Delhi and Punjab, where his party is in power.

On increasing pollution in Delhi, BJP's spokesperson said that CM Kejriwal had done "nothing" to curb it in the last nine years. "Earlier 3500 buses used to run in Delhi, which has now come down to 3100. Last year, he lied that he was buying decomposers from Pusa Institute to curb pollution by stubble burning in Punjab. But when I enquired, whether the Punjab Government had ordered this, I came to know that not a single decomposer has been bought to deal with the problem. However, Rs 20 crore was spent on advertising," Singh claimed.