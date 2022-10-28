New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma was caught losing his cool on camera and using derogatory remarks against a Delhi Jal Board officer while he visited banks of Yamuna in Kalindi Kunj area of Delhi ahead of Chhath Puja. A video of the heated argument between the duo was also shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Twitter.

In the video, Parvesh Verma objects Delhi Jal Board officer for spraying a “defoamer” in the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja to settle down the white foam floating in the river. To which the official responds and says the chemical being poured into the Yamuna is FDI approved.

This response left Verma furious and he yells and says "Yeh chemical tere sar pe daal doon?" “After eight years, you have remembered now that it is approved? Yahan logon ko maar rahe ho tum, aath saal mein tum isko saaf nahin kar paaye. You take a dip in it now,” Verma is heard telling the official.

The official asks Verma why he is getting angry. “Aapko kaise lag raha hain ki log mar rahe hain ismee? (Why do you think people will die of this?) It is a chemical that is approved by the US FDA. The NMCG (National Mission for Clean Ganga) has also approved it,” he explains.

In response to this, Verma says: “Tere sar pe daal doon yeh chemical? Tum yahan pe chemical daal do paani mein aur yahan pe log lagayenge dubki, yeh main tere sar par daal doon? (You will spray the chemical in the water here and people will come to take a dip in the water. I’ll pour this over your head?) Sharam nahin aati tumhein? (Are you not ashamed?).”

Later, APP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged Verma of running Chhat Puja and requested the Commissioner of Delhi Police in a tweet to file an FIR against Parvesh Verma. "Humble Request to @CPDelhi Mr Sanjay Arora to register FIR against Mr Parvesh Verma for causing obstruction in Govt Work, threatening & intimidating Govt servant to not perform his duty, causing enmity between groups.", tweeted Saurabh Bharadwaj.