Chandigarh: Punjab BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa took a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his statement that drugs were being manufactured within Punjab saying the AAP was giving a clean chit to Pakistan over the issue. While speaking on the drug abuse issue in Punjab during the special assembly session, CM Mann said that “Ethe hi Banda Hai Chitta (the drugs are made here only”. “Rajasthan is two and a half times bigger than Punjab. More than half of Jammu and Kashmir's border is with Pakistan. No one has Chita (intoxicants) there. What has been created is here, it will be revealed soon,” Mann said. Sirsa who shared Mann's statement on Twitter said the Chief Minister had given “clean chit to Pakistan on drug smuggling”.

“Unbelievable! CM @BhagwantMann gives clean chit to Pakistan on drug smuggling & says “Ethe hi Banda Hai Chitta”. He means to say Drugs are manufactured in Punjab even when the whole world knows it’s done by Pakistan! Is @ArvindKejriwal forcing Mann to take a stand in favour of Pak?” Sirsa wrote on the micro-blogging site.

