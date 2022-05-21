New Delhi: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday demanded that the Delhi police register a case against Congress leader Adhir Chowdhary for allegedly 'spreading communal hatred and targeting Sikhs through his post while paying tribute to Rajiv Gandhi'. "I request the Delhi police to register a case against Adhir Chowdhary. His tweet reflected INC India's intent to threaten Sikhs. Such hate-mongers have NO right to be on social media," his tweet read.

The reaction came after Chowdhary's earlier Twitter post wherein he had paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, quoting 'When a big tree falls, the ground shakes. Though the post was later deleted, Chowdhary suffered the repercussions of the possible implications of his tweet.

In one of his Twitter posts, Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanded an apology from Congress, captioned, "You can delete this tweet Adhir Chowdhary, but how will you hide the blatant hatred you, your party and Nehru-Gandhi family have towards Sikhs! INC India should apologise to the nation."

Reacting to the tweets, Chowdhary took to Twitter saying, 'a malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me. The tweet against my name in the Twitter account has nothing to do with my observation.'

