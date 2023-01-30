Indore: Some Muslim youths while coming out in support of the screening of the movie 'Pathaan' on January 25 in Indore city issued warning that those attempting to halt the screening of the movie will face 'Sar Tan Se Juda' as well as 'Indore will put on fire'. Commenting on Muslim youths' remarks, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who happens to be the former Mayor of Indore, asked police to take stringent action against those who are trying to disturb the peace of the city.

"The situation is alarming as such activities are being operated from the metro city like Indore have become a cause for concern. I watched a few video clips wherein some people were speaking about 'Sar Tan Se Juda'. Hence, I would urge Indore police to take stringent action against those who are issuing such threats. They were also talking about setting the city on fire. We worked very hard to make Indore a beautiful city, livable and peaceful. We made efforts to make the the city attain the number one position. We did not want to lose that status."

Sunil Shrivastava, SHO of Indore police station, said, "On January 25, a protest was staged in the city. Someone in the protest raised slogan 'Sar Tan Se Juda' (beheading). We registered a case against 50-60 unknown persons after examining the CCTV footage. Based on the footage, four persons were arrested and sent to jail. Whereas efforts were on to arrest the remaining culprits."