Kolkata: The Union government and the ruling BJP is yet to fathom the impact of the two-day bank strike on Thursday and Friday over the Center’s decision on bank privatization.

Now, the opposition on the Centre-proposed Rs 5 lakh deposit guarantee by the banks has come from within the party in West Bengal.

And when the opposition comes from a man like Rantideb Sengupta, the issue becomes more embarrassing for the party.

A former journalist, a hardcore ideologue of RSS and representative of a typical Bengali Bhadralok (gentleman) has raised several questions while opposing the proposed Rs 5 lakh deposit guarantee by the banks.

Sengupta, in a Facebook post, has expressed his objections about the said guarantee scheme which he feels will jeopardize the very existence of millions of depositors in case successive banks go bankrupt.

“What would a common man do with just Rs 5 lakh, if his lifelong savings vanish in case of the collapse of the bank?” Sengupta has questioned.

He also questioned the Prime Minister’s announcement of the guarantee scheme all of a sudden. “Why did the prime minister announce such a scheme all of a sudden? If he apprehends disaster’s like collapse of banks?” asked Sengupta.

To add further embarrassments for the saffron leaders, Sengupta was all praise about former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi and her bank nationalization drive. According to him, the country had in the past has witnessed the ill- effects of bank privatization, with many depositors committing suicide after collapse of banks.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Sengupta said, “Say someone has saved an amount of Rs 25 lakhs to sponsor his daughters’ marriage, which he had deposited with a bank. Now, what will he do with just Rs 5 lakhs, if the bank collapses? Is it some kind of consolation prize? If the Union government cannot feel the pulse of the people it will be in danger in near future,” he warned.

When contacted, BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said only party’s central leadership will comment on this issue. “All I can say is that this is Sengupta's personal opinion and not the general view of the West Bengal unit of the party,” he cut short.