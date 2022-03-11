Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the BJP's comprehensive win in assembly elections in four of the five states on Thursday was the “defeat of appeasement politics” the opposition was playing.

Chouhan also credited the landslide victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh to the “double engine government” of the Yogi Adityanath while partly crediting “wonderful” PM Narendra Modi for the party's win.

The MP Chief Minister, who had once donned a Muslim skull cap to the BJP camp's surprise, chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' to celebrate the saffron party's triumph. He also asked the party workers to buckle up for the 2023 MP assembly polls after the victory in four states.

It is being speculated that the BJP will fight the upcoming state election on the Hindutva plank given the comprehensive wins in the five states especially the politically significant UP where the elections were intensely polarised. The latest example of this was seen in the budget session of the MP assembly government, where the session commenced in the name of Lord Ram. Besides, a minister came to the House wearing a saffron-colored turban and Gamchha on his head and wearing a tilak attracting everyone's attention.